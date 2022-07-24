The Sun look to take both games in Minnesota against the Lynx this weekend.

After Connecticut took the first game of two games in Minnesota on Friday night, the Sun look to extend their winning streak to three games when they face the Lynx at the Target Center on Sunday.

Although the Sun remain three games back of the Sky for the top spot in the East, Connecticut has the third-most wins in the WNBA this season with an 18-9 record. The Lynx, on the other hand, are moving in the opposite direction with a 10-18 record putting them on the outside looking in for the WNBA playoffs.

How to Watch Sun at Lynx Today

Game Date: July 24, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: NESN 4K

Live stream Sun at Lynx on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

In Friday night’s win for the Sun, Connecticut got a balanced scoring effort with five players finishing in double figures. Connecticut’s Alyssa Thomas finished the game with her first-ever triple-double on 15 points, 12 assists, and ten rebounds, while DeWanna Bonner scored a game-high 20 points.

Before heading to Minnesota, Thomas filled up the stat sheet once again in an 82-63 victory for the Sun over the New York Liberty. Thomas finished the game with 18 points, 13 rebounds, five assists and season-high six steals in a dominant effort.

Connecticut looks to keep pace at the top of the WNBA standings when they face the Lynx in Minnesota once again on Sunday night.

