The Fever look to snap their 11-game losing streak against the Wings on Sunday in WNBA action.

After the Wings went down to the wire against first-place Chicago in their last contest, Dallas heads to Hinkle Fieldhouse to face the struggling Fever in Indiana on Sunday afternoon.

Although the Wings can feel good about their close loss to the Sky, Dallas is barely hanging onto the eighth and final playoff spot with an 11-15 record this season. The Wings have lost two in a row, but their losing skid pales in comparison to Indiana’s franchise-record 11-game losing streak. The Fever have the worst record in the WNBA at 5-24 so far in the 2022 campaign.

How to Watch Wings at Fever Today

Game Date: July 24, 2022

Game Time: 3:00 p.m. ET

TV: NBA TV

Despite a game-high 28 points from Arike Ogunbowale, the Wings’ second-half comeback fell short when the Sky held on for an 89-83 victory in Chicago on Friday night. Along with Ogunbowale, Dallas’s Isabelle Harrison added 18 points off the bench and Teaira McCowan poured in 15 points in the loss for the Wings.

As for the Fever, Indiana’s losing streak hit a club-record 11 games when it fell to the Las Vegas Aces by a final score of 90-77 on Thursday night. NaLyssa Smith led Indiana with 24 points in the loss.

The Wings will try to gain momentum from a tough loss to Chicago when they travel to take on the Fever on Sunday afternoon.

