How to Watch Atlanta Dream at Seattle Storm

The Storm look to snap a two-game losing streak against the Dream in Seattle in this WNBA showdown on Sunday.

After the Storm dropped their second straight game on Friday night against Phoenix, Seattle looks to get back on track when it hosts the Dream at Climate Pledge Arena on Sunday night.

Game Date: July 24, 2022

Game Time: 6:00 p.m. ET

TV: NBA TV

Despite their recent losing skid, the Storm are still holding onto the second seed in the western conference with a 17-10 record this season. Seattle trails the first-place Las Vegas Aces by two games in the West. Atlanta, on the other hand, is on the outside looking in at 12-15.

The surging Mercury pulled off an upset over the Storm in a 94-78 win on Friday night. Phoenix’s Skylar Diggins-Smith scored a career-high 35 points while Diana Taurasi hit six three-pointers and finished with 28 points for the Mercury. Seattle All-Star Breanna Stewart led the way for the Storm with 22 points and 14 rebounds.

As for Atlanta, the Dream fell to the Sparks by a final score of 85-78 on Thursday night in Los Angeles. L.A.’s sister duo of Nneka and Chiney Ogwumike combined to score 35 points for the Sparks, while Aari McDonald and Tiffany Hayes each scored 18 points for Atlanta in the loss.

Seattle attempts to snap a two-game losing streak when it hosts Atlanta at Climate Pledge Arena on Sunday night.

