Skip to main content

How to Watch Sparks at Aces: Live Stream WNBA, TV Channel, Start Time

The streaking Sparks head to Las Vegas to take on the first-place Aces in this exciting WNBA showdown on Saturday.

With both teams coming off wins earlier this week, the Los Angeles Sparks travel to Michelob Ultra Arena for a Western Conference showdown with the first-place Aces on Saturday night in Las Vegas.

How to Watch Sparks at Aces Today

Game Date: July 23, 2022

Game Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

TV: NBA TV

Live stream Sparks at Aces on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

The Aces are still in the driver's seat in the western conference with a 19-8 record this season, leading the second-place Storm by one-and-a-half games. Although the Storm are on their heels, the Aces have won four of their last five contests. The Sparks, on the other hand, have won two consecutive games to improve to 12-14 this season and are in third place in the West.

A’Ja Wilson and Co. took care of business against the slumping Fever with a 90-77 win for Las Vegas on Thursday night. Wilson poured in 23 points to lead the Aces, while Chelsea Gray added 14 points and 12 assists. The loss for the Fever set a new club record with 11 consecutive defeats.

As for the Sparks, All-Star Nneka Ogwumike continued her excellent season with 20 points on ninr-of-11 shooting to lead Los Angeles to an 85-78 victory over the Dream on Thursday. Ogwumike was helped by a season-high 15 points by her sister, Chiney Ogwumike.

The streaking Sparks will now head to Las Vegas to take on the first-place Aces at Michelob Ultra Arena on Saturday night.

Regional restrictions may apply

How To Watch

July
23
2022

Sparks at Aces

TV CHANNEL: NBA TV
Time
10:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_18680400
WNBA

How to Watch Sparks at Aces: Stream WNBA Live, TV Channel

By Evan Lazar1 minute ago
USATSI_18706715
MLS

How to Watch Rapids at Sounders FC: Stream MLS

By Rafael Urbina1 minute ago
USATSI_18706954
MLS

How to Watch FC Dallas at Real Salt Lake: Live Stream MLS

By Rafael Urbina1 minute ago
Jul 17, 2022; Sandy, Utah, USA; Real Salt Lake forward Jefferson Savarino (11)jump over Sporting Kansas City goalkeeper John Pulskamp (1) after a shot in the second half at Rio Tinto Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Swinger-USA TODAY Sports
Soccer

Real Salt Lake vs. FC Dallas: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 7/23/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago
Jul 9, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Sounders FC forward Raul Ruidiaz (9) misses breakaway goal opportunity against Portland Timbers goalkeeper David Bingham (1) during the second half at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
Soccer

Seattle Sounders FC vs. Colorado Rapids: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 7/23/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago
imago1005372828h (2)
Liga MX

How to Watch Tigres UANL vs. Atlas

By Rafael Urbina11 minutes ago
Jul 16, 2022; Saint Paul, Minnesota, USA; D.C. United midfielder Jackson Hopkins (25) draws a foul on Minnesota United midfielder Robin Lod (17) in the second half at Allianz Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Blewett-USA TODAY Sports
Soccer

Houston Dynamo vs. Minnesota United FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 7/23/2022

By What's On TV Staff31 minutes ago
Jul 17, 2022; Sandy, Utah, USA; Real Salt Lake midfielder Pablo Ruiz (6) shoots against Sporting Kansas City forward Daniel Salloi (20) and midfielder Remi Walter (54) in the second half at Rio Tinto Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Swinger-USA TODAY Sports
Soccer

Sporting Kansas City vs. Los Angeles FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 7/23/2022

By What's On TV Staff31 minutes ago
Feb 16, 2022; Hamilton, Ontario, Canada; Forge FC midfielder Alessandro Hojabrpour (21) challenges for the ball with Cruz Azul midfielder Rafael Baca (22) in the second half of a CONCACAF Champions League game at Tim Hortons Field. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports
Soccer

Cruz Azul vs. Puebla FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 7/23/2022

By What's On TV Staff56 minutes ago