How to Watch Sparks at Aces: Stream WNBA Live, TV Channel

With both teams coming off wins earlier this week, the Los Angeles Sparks travel to Michelob Ultra Arena for a Western Conference showdown with the first-place Aces on Saturday night in Las Vegas.

How to Watch Sparks at Aces Today

Game Date: July 23, 2022

Game Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

TV: NBA TV

The Aces are still in the driver's seat in the western conference with a 19-8 record this season, leading the second-place Storm by one-and-a-half games. Although the Storm are on their heels, the Aces have won four of their last five contests. The Sparks, on the other hand, have won two consecutive games to improve to 12-14 this season and are in third place in the West.

A’Ja Wilson and Co. took care of business against the slumping Fever with a 90-77 win for Las Vegas on Thursday night. Wilson poured in 23 points to lead the Aces, while Chelsea Gray added 14 points and 12 assists. The loss for the Fever set a new club record with 11 consecutive defeats.

As for the Sparks, All-Star Nneka Ogwumike continued her excellent season with 20 points on ninr-of-11 shooting to lead Los Angeles to an 85-78 victory over the Dream on Thursday. Ogwumike was helped by a season-high 15 points by her sister, Chiney Ogwumike.

