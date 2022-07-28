How to Watch Storm at Sun: Live Stream WNBA Online, TV Channel

Playoff seeding is on the line with the Storm and the Sun facing off here today.

The Storm (18-10) have the opportunity to tie the Sun (19-9) in the standings with a win here today. Breanna Stewart has looked like the MVP of the league again as she heads into a matchup with the reigning MVP, Jonquel Jones.

How to Watch Seattle Storm at Connecticut Sun today:

Game Date: July 28, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: NESN Plus

Watch Seattle Storm at Connecticut Sun online with fuboTV: Start your free trial!

Connecticut took care of the Lynx in back-to-back games to build its three-game winning streak, 86-79 in the second game, a competitive showdown.

These teams have been about as evenly matched over their last 10 games as any teams in the WNBA. Both have gone 7-3 in that stretch and are among the best defensive teams overall this season.

This will be an exciting matchup between two of the most talented teams in the WNBA, both of whom look like championship contenders.

Will Stewart and Co. come out on top? Or will Jones lead her squad to victory?

Tune to NESN Plus at 7:00 p.m. ET to find out, but one thing is for sure: This is the top WNBA matchup of the evening and for those missing basketball, this is the game to watch this fine Thursday evening.

Regional restrictions may apply.