How to Watch Washington Mystics at Dallas Wings: Stream WNBA Live Online

In what could be a first-round playoff preview, the Washington Mystics take on the Dallas Wings on Thursday.

Right now, the playoffs are on every team's minds as the Commissioner's Cup is over and the regular season is winding down. Entering today, Elena Delle Donne and the Mystics (17-11) are comfortably sitting in the fifth seed, with the potential to move up while the inconsistent Wings (12-15) are still on the fence with several teams competing for the final three spots this year.

Mystics vs. Wings Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Date: July 28, 2022

Game Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: CBSSN

Washington won its second game in a row against the Liberty 78-69 behind Delle Donne’s 25 points.

This is the third and final game of the season between Washington and Dallas, with the teams splitting the first two games very early in the season.

In the first game of the season, Dallas won 94-86, cracking the tough early season defense of Washington. Dallas was led by Arike Ogunbowale with 27 points, four rebounds and four assists. Four others finished in double-figures, including Isabelle Harrison with a 15-point, 10-rebound double-double.

Then in the second game, Washington got its win back on the road 84-68 where the bench stepped up.

Shakira Austin led the way with 20 points and eight rebounds on nine-for-11 shooting as the bench finished the game with 47 total points. That was a career-high total for Austin, a rookie and the recent third-overall pick in the draft.

Now, the teams wrap up the season series in Texas as Dallas attempts to separate from the rest of the pack in the middle of the standings while Washington can still move up to fourth, even third in the standings overall.

