How to Watch Aces at Fever: Live Stream WNBA Online, TV Channel

How to Watch Aces at Fever: Live Stream WNBA, TV Channel, Start Time

The playoff-bound Las Vegas Aces look to take care of business against the Indiana Fever on Friday night.

The Las Vegas Aces (20-8) are locked in for a playoff spot this year but are still hungry as they chase the Sky at the top of the standings. They enter today just one game back, with the only team eliminated from the playoffs on the schedule for tonight, the Indiana Fever (5-25). This is a great opportunity for Las Vegas to take advantage of a struggling team to keep pace with Chicago in the standings.

How to Watch Las Vegas Aces at Indiana Fever today:

Game Date: July 29, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: NBA TV

Watch Las Vegas Aces at Indiana Fever online with fuboTV:

Las Vegas is coming off an impressive 93-83 win over the Sky in the commissioner's cup finals behind a huge 33-14 first period.

Over its last three games, Las Vegas has gotten back on track with wins over Indiana (90-77), the Sparks (84-66) and Chicago (93-83).

The Aces are back to winning by double digits again after going 5-6 in their last 11 games before this windfall of three wins in a row.

In their last game against Indiana, it was a runaway win for Las Vegas went off in the first three quarters and buried its opponents before it could gain any momentum.

A’ja Wilson went for 23 points and eight rebounds inside while Chelsea Gray added in 14 points and 12 assists on the perimeter pacing the offense.

Las Vegas got off to a blazing start to the season and are on pace to finish the season with just as much momentum heading into the playoffs with just eight games left on the schedule.



How To Watch

July
29
2022

Las Vegas Aces at Indiana Fever

TV CHANNEL: NBA TV
Time
7:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV

