How to Watch Sparks at Mercury: Stream WNBA Live Online, TV Channel

Western conference rivals, the Los Angeles Sparks and Phoenix Mercury take the court on Thursday night.

In the midst of a playoff push where the Los Angeles Sparks (12-15) are right in the mix as the sixth seed, they have to deal with off-court drama as Liz Cambage is no longer with the team. This was her first year with the team and she was seen as a one-two punch with star Nneka Ogwumike, but now she is gone after 25 games. They take on the Phoenix Mercury (12-16) who are trying to sneak into the playoffs this year.

How to Watch Los Angeles Sparks at Phoenix Mercury today:

Game Date: July 28, 2022

Game Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

TV: CBSSN

Skylar Diggins-Smith (35 points) and Diana Taurasi (28 points) played spoiler for Sue Bird in her final regular season game against Phoenix.

This season, Cambage played in 25 games, starting 24 of them as the second leading scorer for Los Angeles with 13.0 points, 6.4 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game

This was her first year in Los Angeles after two seasons with the Aces and three seasons before that with the Wings.

She was not having the best individual statistical season, which has been a theme for Los Angeles as it has struggled all year flirting with .500 but never quite getting there.

Now, Los Angeles is one star short for the rest of the season with teams like Phoenix right there on its heels for the final three playoff slots.

Diggins-Smith playing like this with Diana Taurasi lurking like a shark under the water makes Phoenix one of the most dangerous teams in the WNBA.

