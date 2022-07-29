How to Watch Sparks at Mercury: Stream WNBA Live Online, TV Channel

Skip to main content

How to Watch Sparks at Mercury: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Western conference rivals, the Los Angeles Sparks and Phoenix Mercury take the court on Thursday night.

In the midst of a playoff push where the Los Angeles Sparks (12-15) are right in the mix as the sixth seed, they have to deal with off-court drama as Liz Cambage is no longer with the team. This was her first year with the team and she was seen as a one-two punch with star Nneka Ogwumike, but now she is gone after 25 games. They take on the Phoenix Mercury (12-16) who are trying to sneak into the playoffs this year.

How to Watch Los Angeles Sparks at Phoenix Mercury today:

Game Date: July 28, 2022

Game Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

TV: CBSSN

Watch Los Angeles Sparks at Phoenix Mercury online with fuboTV: Start your free trial!

Skylar Diggins-Smith (35 points) and Diana Taurasi (28 points) played spoiler for Sue Bird in her final regular season game against Phoenix.

This season, Cambage played in 25 games, starting 24 of them as the second leading scorer for Los Angeles with 13.0 points, 6.4 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game

This was her first year in Los Angeles after two seasons with the Aces and three seasons before that with the Wings.

She was not having the best individual statistical season, which has been a theme for Los Angeles as it has struggled all year flirting with .500 but never quite getting there.

Now, Los Angeles is one star short for the rest of the season with teams like Phoenix right there on its heels for the final three playoff slots.

Diggins-Smith playing like this with Diana Taurasi lurking like a shark under the water makes Phoenix one of the most dangerous teams in the WNBA.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

July
28
2022

Los Angeles Sparks at Phoenix Mercury

TV CHANNEL: CBSSN
Time
10:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

DeWanna Bonner Sun WNBA
WNBA

How to Watch Sparks at Mercury: Stream WNBA Live Online, TV Channel

By Kristofer Habbas57 seconds ago
1658545695598
entertainment

How to Watch Monster Mako Under the Rig: Live Stream Shark Week

By Adam Childs57 seconds ago
download
entertainment

How to Watch Made From Scratch Season 4 Premiere: Stream live online

By Adam Childs57 seconds ago
Jul 26, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Cubs left fielder Ian Happ (8) hits a two run double against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the first inning at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Cubs at Giants: Stream MLB Live, TV Channel

By Evan Lazar15 minutes ago
Jul 27, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Colorado Rockies first baseman C.J. Cron (25) reacts with first base coach Ronnie Gideon (53) after hitting an RBI single in the first inning against the Chicago White Sox at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Colorado Rockies vs. Los Angeles Dodgers: Streaming & TV | 7/28/2022

By What's On TV Staff20 minutes ago
Jul 27, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Colorado Rockies first baseman C.J. Cron (25) reacts with first base coach Ronnie Gideon (53) after hitting an RBI single in the first inning against the Chicago White Sox at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Colorado Rockies: Streaming & TV | 7/28/2022

By What's On TV Staff20 minutes ago
Jul 23, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Houston Astros right fielder Kyle Tucker (30) runs home to score against the Seattle Mariners during the fourth inning at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Lindsey Wasson-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Seattle Mariners vs. Houston Astros: Streaming & TV | 7/28/2022

By What's On TV Staff50 minutes ago
Jul 23, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Houston Astros right fielder Kyle Tucker (30) runs home to score against the Seattle Mariners during the fourth inning at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Lindsey Wasson-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Houston Astros vs. Seattle Mariners: Streaming & TV | 7/28/2022

By What's On TV Staff50 minutes ago
22-PR-1882_WWC2_PressSite_WebBanners768x768-
entertainment

How to Watch Wild West Chronicles: Season Two Premiere: Stream Live

By Adam Childs1 hour ago