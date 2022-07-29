How to Watch Liberty at Sky: Stream WNBA Live, TV Channel

Skip to main content

How to Watch Liberty at Sky: Live Stream WNBA, TV Channel, Start Time

The New York Liberty are fighting for their playoff lives today against the Chicago Sky.

The New York Liberty (10-17) look to shock the defending champion Sky (21-7) again after stealing a win in a thriller just under a week ago. Entering today the teams are on opposite sides of the standings with Chicago at the top and New York second to the bottom, but still in the playoff picture.

How to Watch New York Liberty at Chicago Sky today:

Game Date: July 29, 2022

Game Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: Marquee Sports Network

Watch New York Liberty at Chicago Sky online with fuboTV: Start your free trial!

Sabrina Ionescu came up clutch with five straight late points to give New York a huge win over Chicago in their last game:

In that game, New York was going shot for shot and blow for blow with the best team in the WNBA. They were up three after the first period, down just two at the half and up six heading into the final period.

Ionescu led the way with 17 points, nine assists and eight rebounds in a gritty, tough performance where she put up five points in the final 30 seconds to snare the lead.

New York also got 16 points from Natasha Howard, 13 points from Stefanie Dolson and 12 points from Crystal Dangerfield.

First year head coach Sandy Brondello is looking to bring her championship experience and time coaching Diana Taurasi to push Ionescu and her New York team into the playoffs this season.

For Chicago, they are looking to get back on track after losing to New York and then the Aces in the Commissioner's Cup final.

How To Watch

July
29
2022

New York Liberty at Chicago Sky

TV CHANNEL: Marquee Sports Network
Time
8:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
