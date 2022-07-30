How to Watch Storm at Mystics

Two of the best teams in the WNBA take the court in the Seattle Storm and Washington Mystics today.

Entering today’s game, the Storm (18-11) find themselves tied with the Mystics (18-11) in the standings after dropping their last game and seeing Washington pick up three wins in a row. Neither team is in any real threat to either miss the playoffs or fall below the fifth seed overall, but every loss separates them more and more from potentially moving up to the three seed which is still within reach.

How to Watch Seattle Storm at Washington Mystics today:

Game Date: July 30, 2022

Game Time: 12:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Seattle was able to get a win in their only game so far this season against Washington in a competitive 85-71 game:

This is the second game of the season between these teams with Seattle winning at home in their first game back in late June and now wrapping the season series with back-to-back games in Washington.

In their first game, Seattle won all four quarters, by six points or less, and edged their way to a victory.

Jewell Loyd led the team with 22 points, three rebounds and three assists going 6-8 from three along the way with Breanna Steward adding in 20 points and five rebounds. Sue Bird paced the team with 12 points and a then season-high eight assists.

Elena Delle Donne led the way for Washington with 20 points and four rebounds as her team could never get a run together to put any pressure on Seattle all game.

Both teams come in with top three defenses in the WNBA and should make for a battle today.

