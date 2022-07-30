How to Watch Storm at Mystics

Skip to main content

How to Watch Seattle Storm at Washington Mystics: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Two of the best teams in the WNBA take the court in the Seattle Storm and Washington Mystics today.

Entering today’s game, the Storm (18-11) find themselves tied with the Mystics (18-11) in the standings after dropping their last game and seeing Washington pick up three wins in a row. Neither team is in any real threat to either miss the playoffs or fall below the fifth seed overall, but every loss separates them more and more from potentially moving up to the three seed which is still within reach.

How to Watch Seattle Storm at Washington Mystics today:

Game Date: July 30, 2022

Game Time: 12:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Watch Seattle Storm at Washington Mystics online with fuboTV: Start your free trial!

Seattle was able to get a win in their only game so far this season against Washington in a competitive 85-71 game:

This is the second game of the season between these teams with Seattle winning at home in their first game back in late June and now wrapping the season series with back-to-back games in Washington.

In their first game, Seattle won all four quarters, by six points or less, and edged their way to a victory.

Jewell Loyd led the team with 22 points, three rebounds and three assists going 6-8 from three along the way with Breanna Steward adding in 20 points and five rebounds. Sue Bird paced the team with 12 points and a then season-high eight assists.

Elena Delle Donne led the way for Washington with 20 points and four rebounds as her team could never get a run together to put any pressure on Seattle all game.

Both teams come in with top three defenses in the WNBA and should make for a battle today.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

July
30
2022

Seattle Storm at Washington Mystics

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
12:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Breanna Stewart
WNBA

How to Watch Storm at Mystics

By Kristofer Habbas12 seconds ago
SYFY
entertainment

How to Watch Happy Birthday Harry Marathon

By Adam Childs5 minutes ago
ROLEX 24
Auto Racing

24 Hours of Spa: Part 1 stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Kristofer Habbas10 minutes ago
Jun 17, 2021; San Diego, California, USA; Taylor Pendrith lines up a putt on the 11th green during the first round of the U.S. Open golf tournament at Torrey Pines Golf Course. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

How to Watch Rocket Mortgage Classic, Third Round

By Matthew Beighle10 minutes ago
Craig Counsell and Kolten Wong celebrate as members of the Milwaukee Brewers
SI Guide

Watch the steady Brewers at Fenway As the Red Sox Decide Whether to Make a Playoff Push

By Josh Rosenblat1 hour ago
imago1013493853h
Formula 1

How to Watch Formula 1 Hungary Grand Prix: Qualifying

By Phil Watson8 hours ago
USATSI_18771531
NASCAR

How to Watch NASCAR Cup Series Verizon 200 at the Brickyard, Qualifying

By Alex Barth9 hours ago
imago1012714247h
Golf

How to Watch the Trust Golf Women's Scottish Open, Third Round

By Matthew Beighle9 hours ago
imago1013494593h
Formula 1

How to Watch Formula 1 Hungary Grand Prix: Practice 3

By Phil Watson9 hours ago