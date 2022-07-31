Two of the WNBA's best teams square off with the Chicago Sky and Connecticut Sun meeting today.

The regular season is winding down in the WNBA as the defending champion Sky (22-7) sit atop the standings. They take on a Sun (20-9) team that finished with the best record in the regular season last year, before running out of gas against this very Chicago team in the playoffs.

How to Watch Chicago Sky at Connecticut Sun today:

Game Date: July 31, 2022

Game Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV: NBA TV

Connecticut looks to get a win in the season series and keep pace with Chicago in the standings despite losing earlier in the season 83-91 in their last game head-to-head:

This season Chicago has kept its good fortune against Connecticut rolling with two wins in the two games.

In the first game, Chicago pulled off a small comeback in the fourth period after a neck and neck game led by Emma Meesseman’s 26 points and 14 points off the bench from Rebekah Gardner.

For the second game, Chicago left no doubts, jumping out to a 55-33 lead at the half as Candace Parker had a star performance with 25 points, 11 rebounds, seven assists and four blocks.

There are two games left in the regular season between these two teams giving Connecticut two more chances to close the gap in the standings and make a final push for the best overall record in the WNBA again.

