The Las Vegas Aces look to keep rolling against the worst team in the WNBA, the Indiana Fever, on Sunday.

The Aces (21-8) are back on a roll again after a slight dip in their play as they welcome in the Fever (5-26), who have lost 13 games in a row. This game gives Las Vegas the opportunity to maintain its winning streak, keep pace in the standings with the Sky and avoid the embarrassment of being the team that lost to Indiana after 13 straight losses.

How to Watch Las Vegas Aces at Indiana Fever today:

Game Date: July 31, 2022

Game Time: 3:00 p.m. ET

TV: NBA TV

Watch Las Vegas Aces at Indiana Fever online with fuboTV: Start your free trial!

Las Vegas took care of business against Indiana two days ago (93-72) behind 22 points from both A’ja Wilson and Kelsey Plum.

In its last game, on Friday, Las Vegas won every quarter and jumped out to a 54-37 lead at the half.

Jackie Young also added in a stat sheet stuffing 15 points, seven rebounds and five assists as she has done all season to lead Las Vegas to one of the best overall records in the WNBA.

A win today would wrap up the season series between Las Vegas and Indiana with a sweep as they set their goals on the playoffs, in which they already clinched a spot in.

During this losing streak, Indiana has lost games to the Wings (twice), Mercury (twice), Storm (three times), Sky, Sun, Lynx, Sparks and Aces (twice).

Entering today, Indiana is the only team eliminated from the playoffs as it has all but locked in the worst record in the league and best odds for another No. 1 overall pick to pair with NaLyssa Smith, last season's No. 1 pick.

Regional restrictions may apply.