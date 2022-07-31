Skip to main content

How to Watch Minnesota Lynx at Los Angeles Sparks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Minnesota Lynx and Los Angeles Sparks are both on the edge of the WNBA playoffs entering today.

The fight for the final three playoff seeds is going to be one that goes down to the wire, featuring both of these teams today. The Lynx (11-19) enter today as the 11th seed, two games out of the playoffs while the Sparks (12-15) come in as the seventh seed if the season ended today.

How to Watch Minnesota Lynx at Los Angeles Sparks today:

Game Date: July 31, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: NBA TV

Watch Minnesota Lynx at Los Angeles Sparks online with fuboTV: Start your free trial!

In its last game, Minnesota took care of the Dream 92-85 to keep their playoff hopes alive behind 25 points from Aerial Powers.

Thankfully for Minnesota, none of the teams ahead of them aside from the Mercury seem to want to take control of one of the final three remaining playoff seeds. Phoenix is not in great shape, as a couple of losses could swing it from sixth to 11th just like that.

The Wings have lost seven of their last 10 games while the Dream have lost three in a row leaving the door wide open.

With this being the final season for legend Sylvia Fowles, making the playoffs has to be a priority for a Minnesota franchise that has made the playoffs every season since 2011 with four championships.

This seasonm Fowles is at it again with 14.9 points, 9.9 rebounds and 2.1 blocks plus steals per game on 62.7% shooting overall. The all-time leading rebounder in WNBA history has not skipped a beat as she looks for one last playoff run this season.

Regional restrictions may apply.

USATSI_18773767
WNBA

