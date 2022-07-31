The Phoenix Mercury are in pole position to make the playoffs again as they take on the New York Liberty today.

This has not been a banner season for either the Mercury (13-16) or the Liberty (10-18) after they both made the playoffs last season, making adjustments to be even better this season. New York’s new head coach Sandy Brondello was on the sideline for Phoenix last year, leading Diana Taurasi to a championship in 2014 as she looks to help young star Sabrina Ionescu do the same thing.

How to Watch Phoenix Mercury at New York Liberty today:

Game Date: July 31, 2022

Game Time: 2:00 p.m. ET

TV: CBSSN

Last time these teams played, Phoenix won 84-81 in a thriller behind Sophie Cunningham’s 23 points and five rebounds:

Phoenix has won two in a row and three of their last four as they look to close the gap on their poor early season start. They took down the Mystics, Storm and Sparks who all either still are, or were ahead of them in the standings when they met.

Taurasi and Skylar Diggins-Smith are the reason why.

They have become a two-woman wrecking crew averaging 52.5 points, 10.0 assists and 11.0 rebounds per game over their last four games combined going 23-57 (40.3%) from three in that span.

Without Tina Charles on the roster and Brittney Griner still currently not with the team, the duo has become unstoppable over the past four games.

If they are able to maintain this pace for the next seven games, Phoenix is a shoo-in for the playoffs and will be a very dangerous sixth, seventh or eighth seed.

