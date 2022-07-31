The Seattle Storm and Washington Mystics run it back again in a back-to-back on Sunday.

With their last win over the Mystics (18-12) on Saturday, the Storm (19-11) clinched a playoff spot. They are the fourth team to do so already this season with the Sky, Aces and Sun and have effectively clinched no worse than the fifth seed when the playoffs begin.

How to Watch Seattle Storm at Washington Mystics today:

Game Date: July 31, 2022

Game Time: 3:00 p.m. ET

TV: My Network TV (KZJO - Seattle-Tacoma, WA)

Watch Seattle Storm at Washington Mystics online with fuboTV: Start your free trial!

Seattle took the last game against Washington yesterday for the season series win, to clinch the playoffs in a tough, playoff-level game.

In their game on Saturday, both teams showed their ability to lock in on defense and play playoff-caliber defense for four periods. Both teams struggled to gain any momentum in the first half before Seattle pulled away slightly in the final period.

Breanna Stewart led the way with 18 points, Jewell Loyd added 17 points and new starter Tina Charles was a rock with 16 points and nine rebounds.

Since Charles was slotted into the starting lineup, Seattle has gone 2-2 but she has averaged 17.7 points and 11.2 rebounds.

With Charles off the bench, Seattle has an all-star caliber scorer and rebounder to rip apart second units. With her as a starter, it has five players on the court that can create offense, score and play with high basketball IQ.

For Washington, it got 22 points from Elena Delle Donne, a double-double from Shakira Austin (10 pointsa and 10 rebounds) and a double-double from Natasha Cloud (10 points, 11 assists) in the loss.

Regional restrictions may apply.