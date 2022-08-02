How to Watch Wings at Sky: Stream WNBA Live Online, TV Channel

A potential first round preview of the WNBA playoffs features the Chicago Sky and Dallas Wings today.

Entering today, 11 of the 12 teams in the WNBA have something to play for, starting with the league-leading Chicago Sky (23-7) who look to eventually secure home court advantage throughout the playoffs. They welcome a potential first-round opponent in the Dallas Wings (13-16), who are trying to keep their heads above water as six teams battle for the final three playoff seasons this season.

How to Watch Dallas Wings at Chicago Sky today:

Game Date: Aug. 2, 2022

Game Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

TV: CBSSN

Watch Dallas Wings at Chicago Sky online with fuboTV: Start your free trial!

Courtney Vandersloot was named player of the week with 19.5 points, 10.5 assists and 7.0 rebounds per game for her Chicago team:

This is the final game of the season between these two teams with Chicago winning both over the past few weeks.

In the first game, Chicago won 89-81 and then in the second they won 89-83, one on the road and one at home showing how well-rounded and consistent this team has become since winning the 2021 WNBA championship.

The first game required a 30-16 final period to come back for a win with 23 points each from Kahleah Copper and Emma Meesseman.

Copper led the way again in the second game with 19 points as the team played without star point guard Vandersloot in both games.

Arike Ogunbowale went for 28 points in the first game and 15 points in the second to lead Dallas.

For Chicago, they have a slight edge over the Aces in the standings entering today as both teams face off against playoff-caliber teams and only one game separating the two. Chicago needs to keep winning to secure home court throughout as Las Vegas is not letting up with their current four-game winning streak.

Regional restrictions may apply.