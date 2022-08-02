How to Watch Mercury at Sun: Stream WNBA Live Online, TV Channel

Skip to main content

How to Watch Mercury at Sun: Live Stream WNBA, TV Channel, Start Time

The Phoenix Mercury and Connecticut Sun take the court in a potential first round playoff preview today.

The Phoenix Mercury (13-17) squandered another opportunity in their last game to show that they are the best of the teams fighting on the playoff bubble but instead lost by 20 points to a Liberty team that is second to last in the standings. It doesn't get easier as Diana Taurasi looks to lead her team to the playoffs again as they hit the road for two straight against the Connecticut Sun (20-10) starting today.

How to Watch Phoenix Mercury at Connecticut Sun today:

Game Date: Aug 2, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: NESN Plus

Watch Phoenix Mercury at Connecticut Sun online with fuboTV: Start your free trial!

Connecticut won the first game in the season series back in June 92-88 behind 24 points from Jonquel Jones and 18 points off the bench from Brionna Jones:

Phoenix has just six games remaining on the schedule, starting with today and all of the games are against teams that still have something on the line.

For Connecticut, they have an outside shot at the top overall seed in the playoffs, but more realistically, the second seed which would give them home court advantage against the Aces or Sky in a potential second-round series.

Despite coming off a loss, Connecticut is 7-3 in their last 10 games and are looking once again like a team primed for a championship run.

They are built with balanced scoring, five players in double-figures for the season led by MVP Jones. This season she is averaging 14.5 points, 8.5 rebounds and 2.3 steals plus blocks.

Former Phoenix star DeWanna Bonner has slid into an even more complimentary role filling up the stat sheet with 13.8 points, 4.8 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.3 steals per game.

After this back-to-back with Connecticut, Phoenix comes home for their final four games starting with New York, the Lynx, Wings and the finale, a WNBA finals rematch with the Sky.

