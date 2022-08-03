How to Watch Fever at Dream: Live Stream WNBA Online, TV Channel

Can the Indiana Fever snap their 14-game losing streak against the Atlanta Dream on Wednesday?

Two of the three teams at the bottom of the standings square off today with the Indiana Fever (5-27) looking to play spoiler against the Atlanta Dream (12-18), who are still trying to make the playoffs. This is also the final game of the season between the top two picks in last year's WNBA draft, NaLyssa Smith and Rhyne Howard.

How to Watch Indiana Fever at Atlanta Dream today:

Game Date: Aug. 3, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: NBA TV

The last time Indiana was in the win column came back on June 19 against the Sky when it surprised the best team in the WNBA 89-87 at home.

Since that win, Indiana has lost 14 games in a row with 11 of them by double figures and six by 20-plus points. Indiana is the only team eliminated from the playoffs at this stage in the season and is playing with house money for the rest of the season.

Last season, Indiana finished last in the WNBA and took Smith first overall in the WNBA draft while Atlanta finished second to last with the second-overall pick.

Tiffany Hayes (16.2 points) and rookie Howard (15.6 points) are leading the way and looking to push them into the playoffs over the final six games starting with today’s game against the worst team in the WNBA.

