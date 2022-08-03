Skip to main content

How to Watch Fever at Dream: Live Stream WNBA, TV Channel, Start Time

Can the Indiana Fever snap their 14-game losing streak against the Atlanta Dream on Wednesday?

Two of the three teams at the bottom of the standings square off today with the Indiana Fever (5-27) looking to play spoiler against the Atlanta Dream (12-18), who are still trying to make the playoffs. This is also the final game of the season between the top two picks in last year's WNBA draft, NaLyssa Smith and Rhyne Howard.

How to Watch Indiana Fever at Atlanta Dream today:

Game Date: Aug. 3, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: NBA TV

Watch Indiana Fever at Atlanta Dream online with fuboTV: Start your free trial!

The last time Indiana was in the win column came back on June 19 against the Sky when it surprised the best team in the WNBA 89-87 at home.

Since that win, Indiana has lost 14 games in a row with 11 of them by double figures and six by 20-plus points. Indiana is the only team eliminated from the playoffs at this stage in the season and is playing with house money for the rest of the season.

Last season, Indiana finished last in the WNBA and took Smith first overall in the WNBA draft while Atlanta finished second to last with the second-overall pick.

Tiffany Hayes (16.2 points) and rookie Howard (15.6 points) are leading the way and looking to push them into the playoffs over the final six games starting with today’s game against the worst team in the WNBA.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

August
3
2022

Indiana Fever at Atlanta Dream

TV CHANNEL: NBA TV
Time
7:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_18554505
WNBA

How to Watch Fever at Dream: Live Stream WNBA Online, TV Channel

By Kristofer Habbas4 minutes ago
USATSI_18798393
Soccer

How to Watch D.C. United at Charlotte FC: MLS Live Stream, TV Channel

By Brandon Rush9 minutes ago
USATSI_18809018
MLB

How to Watch Brewers at Pirates: Steam MLB Live, Channel

By Nick Crain41 minutes ago
Jul 24, 2022; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Royals shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. (7) hits a one run single against the Tampa Bay Rays in the first inning at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Chicago White Sox vs. Kansas City Royals: Streaming & TV | 8/3/2022

By What's On TV Staff50 minutes ago
Jul 24, 2022; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Royals shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. (7) hits a one run single against the Tampa Bay Rays in the first inning at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Kansas City Royals vs. Chicago White Sox: Streaming & TV | 8/3/2022

By What's On TV Staff50 minutes ago
Jul 31, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox shortstop Xander Bogaerts (2) rounds the bases and scores a run against the Milwaukee Brewers on an RBI double hit by designated hitter J.D. Martinez (not pictured) during the fifth inning at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Houston Astros vs. Boston Red Sox: Streaming & TV | 8/3/2022

By What's On TV Staff50 minutes ago
Jul 31, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox shortstop Xander Bogaerts (2) rounds the bases and scores a run against the Milwaukee Brewers on an RBI double hit by designated hitter J.D. Martinez (not pictured) during the fifth inning at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Boston Red Sox vs. Houston Astros: Streaming & TV | 8/3/2022

By What's On TV Staff50 minutes ago
Hockey

Hlinka Gretzky Cup Live Stream, Channel: Slovakia vs. Switzerland

By Adam Childs53 minutes ago
Sue Bird and Sylvia Fowles
SI Guide

WNBA Teams Vie for Playoffs as Regular Season Winds Down

By Kevin Sweeney55 minutes ago