How to Watch Lynx at Storm: Stream WNBA Live, TV Channel

Can the Minnesota Lynx get their first win over the Seattle Storm in their playoff push on Wednesday?

Entering Wednesday, the Lynx (12-19) are just 0.5 games back of the final playoff slot, with every game having more and more meaning for Sylvia Fowles in her final season. They take on the Storm (19-12) who have already clinched their playoff slot and are just playing for seeding in Sue Bird’s final season. The two legends look for another championship on their way out the door.

How to Watch Minnesota Lynx at Seattle Storm Today:

Game Date: Aug. 3, 2022

Game Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

TV: My Network TV (KZJO - Seattle-Tacoma, WA)

Minnesota is coming off two wins, including their most recent 84-77 win against the Sparks (84-77).

Since 2015, either Bird or Fowles has won four of the seven championships, with Fowles taking home two Finals MVPs after coming over from the Sky where she played the first seven years of her career.

This is not the final game of the year between these two teams, as Bird and Fowles play one more regular season game.

For Minnesota, it has won two games in a row as it attempts to make a final push for the playoffs despite a 2-8 start to the season.

In their last two games, Aerial Powers has stepped up with 25 points against the Dream and Moriah Jefferson had 22 points against the Sparks. Fowles is doing what she always does, averaging 14.0 points, 11.5 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.5 blocks per game.

