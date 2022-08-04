Skip to main content

How to Watch Mercury at Sun: Stream WNBA Live, TV Channel

Skylar Diggins-Smith and the Phoenix Mercury will play Alyssa Thomas and the Connecticut Sun on Thursday in a rematch from Tuesday night.

The Phoenix Mercury are the No. 4 team in the Western Conference with a 13-18 record. They are nine games back of the Aces for the lead in the conference and one game behind the Wings for No. 3

How to Watch Phoenix Mercury at Connecticut Sun Today:

Game Date: Aug. 4, 2022

Game Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN2

Live stream the Phoenix Mercury at Connecticut Sun game on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

The Sun are the No. 2 team in the Eastern Conference and have been battling with the Sky for the lead the entire year. They are 21-10 and two games behind Chicago, who is 23-8 in the conference.

These two teams just played each other on Tuesday. In the first game, Connecticut came away with a resounding 87-63 win over Phoenix. 

Sophie Cunningham and Skylar Diggins-Smith led the way for Phoenix with 15 points each, Cunningham also had three rebounds and two assists.

Connecticut has a whopping seven players in double figures. However, guard Natisha Hiedeman led the way with 16 points. Alyssa Thomas had a triple-double and Jonquel Jones had a double-double in the win.

Will it be another blowout or will the Mercury fight back for the win?

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

August
4
2022

Phoenix Mercury at Connecticut Sun

TV CHANNEL: ESPN2
Time
7:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Connecticut Sun Jonquel Jones
WNBA

How to Watch Mercury at Sun: Stream WNBA Live, TV Channel

By Matthew Beighlejust now
Jul 22, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Houston Astros designated hitter Yordan Alvarez (44) gestures as he rounds the base after hitting a home run against the Seattle Mariners during the fourth inning at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Lindsey Wasson-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Astros vs. Guardians: Stream MLB Live, TV Channel

By Alex Barth16 minutes ago
Mar 28, 2021; Miami, Florida, USA; John Isner of the United States holds four balls in his hand prior to serving against Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada (not pictured) in the third round in the Miami Open at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Jeffrey John Wolf vs. Holger Vitus Nodskov Rune at the Citi Open

By What's On TV Staff20 minutes ago
Mar 28, 2021; Miami, Florida, USA; John Isner of the United States holds four balls in his hand prior to serving against Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada (not pictured) in the third round in the Miami Open at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Holger Vitus Nodskov Rune vs. Jeffrey John Wolf at the Citi Open

By What's On TV Staff20 minutes ago
Aug 1, 2017; Washington, DC, USA; Dominic Thiem of Austria balances a ball on his hand prior to serving against Henri Laaksonen of Switzerland (not pictured) on day two of the Citi Open at Fitzgerald Tennis Center. Thiem won 6-3, 6-3. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Reilly Opelka vs. Nick Kyrgios at the Citi Open

By What's On TV Staff20 minutes ago
Aug 1, 2017; Washington, DC, USA; Dominic Thiem of Austria balances a ball on his hand prior to serving against Henri Laaksonen of Switzerland (not pictured) on day two of the Citi Open at Fitzgerald Tennis Center. Thiem won 6-3, 6-3. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Nick Kyrgios vs. Reilly Opelka at the Citi Open

By What's On TV Staff20 minutes ago
Aug 2, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; San Francisco Giants second baseman Wilmer Flores (41) after scoring a run against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the fourth inning at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch San Francisco Giants vs. Los Angeles Dodgers: Streaming & TV | 8/4/2022

By What's On TV Staff35 minutes ago
Aug 2, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; San Francisco Giants second baseman Wilmer Flores (41) after scoring a run against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the fourth inning at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Los Angeles Dodgers vs. San Francisco Giants: Streaming & TV | 8/4/2022

By What's On TV Staff35 minutes ago
Soccer

AFC Bournemouth vs. Aston Villa Arsenal Live Stream: How to Watch EPL in Canada

By What's On TV Staff47 minutes ago