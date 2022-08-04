How to Watch Mercury at Sun: Stream WNBA Live, TV Channel

Skylar Diggins-Smith and the Phoenix Mercury will play Alyssa Thomas and the Connecticut Sun on Thursday in a rematch from Tuesday night.

The Phoenix Mercury are the No. 4 team in the Western Conference with a 13-18 record. They are nine games back of the Aces for the lead in the conference and one game behind the Wings for No. 3

How to Watch Phoenix Mercury at Connecticut Sun Today:

Game Date: Aug. 4, 2022

Game Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN2

The Sun are the No. 2 team in the Eastern Conference and have been battling with the Sky for the lead the entire year. They are 21-10 and two games behind Chicago, who is 23-8 in the conference.

These two teams just played each other on Tuesday. In the first game, Connecticut came away with a resounding 87-63 win over Phoenix.

Sophie Cunningham and Skylar Diggins-Smith led the way for Phoenix with 15 points each, Cunningham also had three rebounds and two assists.

Connecticut has a whopping seven players in double figures. However, guard Natisha Hiedeman led the way with 16 points. Alyssa Thomas had a triple-double and Jonquel Jones had a double-double in the win.

Will it be another blowout or will the Mercury fight back for the win?

