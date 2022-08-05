How to Watch Sparks at Dream: Live Stream WNBA, TV Channel

Los Angeles looks to snap a five-game losing streak on Friday when they head to Atlanta.

The Los Angeles Sparks play their third straight road game on Friday looking to snap a five-game losing streak. The Sparks head to face the Atlanta Dream coming off back-to-back losses to the New York Liberty and are looking to win their first road game sInce July 1.

How to Watch Los Angeles Sparks at Atlanta Dream today:

Game Date: Aug. 5, 2022

Game Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: CBSSN

The five straight losses have dropped the Sparks to 12-19 and a game back of the Dream, Liberty and Mercury for the last playoff spot.

It has been a tough stretch for the Sparks and Friday, they need to get back in the win column as the season is quickly coming to a close.

The Dream, though, are looking to keep their spot in the playoff picture as they go for their second straight win.

The Dream snapped their four-game losing streak on Wednesday when they beat the Fever.

The win was just their third in the last 10 games and they are now just 13-18 on the season.

The Dream currently sit in the seventh spot in the WNBA standings and are looking to catch the Wings with a couple more wins.

