How to Watch Liberty at Mercury: Stream WNBA Live, TV Channel

There are huge playoff implications Saturday night when the Liberty and Mercury meet in WNBA action.

The New York Liberty (13-18) have won three straight and have moved up to eighth in the WNBA standings. Their lead for the final playoff spot is tenuous and on Saturday they visit Footprint Center in Phoenix to take on the Phoenix Mercury (13-19), who are a half-game behind New York. The Mercury have lost three in a row, including a 20-point loss to the Liberty in Brooklyn on Sunday. Phoenix is at home for the final four games of the regular season, where they are 9-5. New York is 5-9 on the road, where they play their next four games before closing at home on Aug. 14.

How to Watch New York Liberty at Phoenix Mercury Today:

Game Date: Aug. 6, 2022

Game Time: 10 p.m. ET

TV: NBA TV

The Liberty come to Phoenix off a 64-61 win over the Sparks on Wednesday to complete a back-to-back sweep of Los Angeles. New York trailed by by five with 3:36 left before taking the lead on a pair of free throws by Sabrina Ionescu with 1:17 on the clock. Ionescu iced it with a pull-up jumper with 6.9 seconds remaining. She finished with 20 points, eight rebounds and six assists, while Natasha Howard added 12 points.

Connecticut pulled away from the Mercury in the second half on Thursday for a 77-64 win. Skylar Diggins-Smith finished with 16 points for Phoenix by was just 5-of-15 from the floor. Brianne Turner had 12 rebounds and seven assists.

The Mercury and Liberty have split two meetings this season.

Mercury legend Diana Taurasi missed Thursday's game after injuring a quad in Tuesday's loss at Connecticut. She is listed as questionable.

