How to Watch Liberty at Sky: Stream WNBA Playoffs Live Online, TV Channel

How to Watch Liberty at Sky: Stream WNBA Playoffs Live, TV Channel

The New York Liberty and Chicago Sky traded wins at the end of the season heading into the WNBA playoffs today.

The Chicago Sky begin their championship defense in the 2022 WNBA playoffs in a very different position than where they were last season, this time against the New York Liberty. Last season, they were sitting at .500, the sixth seed in the conference and had an uphill battle to climb. This season they are the favorites, the second overall seed (tied with the Las Vegas Aces) and in a great position to win a second straight championship led by Candace Parker as they take on rising star Sabrina Ionescu.

How to Watch WNBA Playoffs, New York Liberty at Chicago Sky today:

Game Date: Aug. 17, 2022

Game Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN2

Watch WNBA Playoffs, New York Liberty at Chicago Sky online with fuboTV:

Ionescu flirted with a triple-double with 17 points, nine assists and eight rebounds in New York’s lone win against Chicago this season in June.

The road to the finals for Chicago starts with New York, who finished the regular season as the seventh seed. The Liberty are led by former championship head coach Sandy Brondello, young star Ionescu and journey-woman Natasha Howard.

Ionescu finished the year averaging 17.4 points, 7.1 rebounds and 6.3 assists per game on 41-33-93 percent shooting splits. Howard has been a great constant for New York, averaging 15.1 points and 7.3 rebounds per game.

This season, Chicago won three of the four games against New York but split the last two in a very competitive fashion as New York started to play the best basketball of their season.

On the other side for Chicago, it is all about balance with six players averaging double-figure scoring marks, all playing at least 31 games.

Kahleah Copper led the way with 15.7 points, 5.7 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game with Parker filling up the stat sheet, too, averaging 13.2 points, 8.6 rebounds and 4.5 assists. Courtney Vandersloot, meanwhile, acted as the floor general for the team with 11.8 points, 6.5 assists and 3.9 rebounds per game.

How To Watch

August
17
2022

New York Liberty at Chicago Sky

TV CHANNEL: ESPN2
Time
8:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV

