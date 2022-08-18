How to Watch Wings at Sun: Stream WNBA Playoffs Live, TV Channel

The Connecticut Sun have their eyes on a WNBA championship, starting with the Dallas Wings in the first round on Thursday.

The Wings pushed the Sun to the limit this season, winning two of the three games behind consistent offense. Dallas closed out the regular season as strong as any team, winning seven of their final 10 games, and had the edge against Connecticut in the regular season, which has to give Arike Ogunbowale and her team all the confidence in the world that they can pull off this upset.

How to Watch WNBA Playoffs: Dallas Wings at Connecticut Sun Today:

Game Date: Aug. 18, 2022

Game Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPNU/NBA TV

Live stream WNBA Playoffs: Dallas Wings at Connecticut Sun on fuboTV: Start with your free trial today!

In the final game of the regular season between these two teams, Dallas got off to a strong start, won three of the four quarters and got 34 points off the bench to fuel the offense.

Ogunbowale did not have to be a hero for Dallas in its first season series win over Connecticut in the franchises history. She averaged 17.3 points, 2.3 rebounds and 2.6 assists (7-for-20 from three).

She was in her All-Star form, but got double-digit scoring from at least two different players in every game of the series and a 20+ point scorer in two of the games.

That offensive balance is going to be key against a Connecticut team that was historically great defensively last season and has the potential to dominate the glass, paint and control the game on the defensive end.

On the other side for Connecticut, it finished this season as the third-best scoring offense (85.8 points per game) and the second best defense (77.8 points allowed per game).

The Sun are trying to get back to the WNBA Finals for the first time since 2019 and win their first championship in franchise history.

