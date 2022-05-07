How to Watch Aces at Mercury

The Aces hope to get over the hump this season, starting with a star-studded Mercury team in this Friday night WNBA matchup.

There will be a lot of emotion and energy on the court today as the Aces' season came to an end against the Mercury, despite having home-court advantage, boasting the second-best record in the regular season, the Sixth Player of the Year in Kelsey Plum and A’Ja Wilson having a near MVP season again. Both teams have championship aspirations that begin here today.

How to Watch Las Vegas Aces at Phoenix Mercury today:

Game Date: May 6, 2022

Game Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

TV: NBA TV

Watch Las Vegas Aces at Phoenix Mercury online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Las Vegas' season ended last year against Phoenix, who ended up losing in the WNBA Finals afterward:

This season picks for Las Vegas right where it ended, but on the road against Phoenix.

The two teams battled it out to a decisive Game 5 in the semifinals that saw Phoenix advance on to the WNBA Finals, while Las Vegas went home after one of the best overall seasons any team had on the offensive end in some time.

The attack of Wilson, Plum, Jackie Wilson, Riquna Williams and others were able to overwhelm teams and run them out of the gym.

This season, they are going to need to seek out more balance, especially as teams in the Western Conference are stacking their rosters in Phoenix, with the Storm and even the Lynx.

For Phoenix, it will be fascinating to see how it integrates its roster when it is fully healthy and available with Brittney Griner and Brianna Turner welcoming in one of the most dynamic weapons in the WNBA over the past 10 years, Tina Charles.

The perimeter has balance with Diana Taurasi and Skyler Diggins-Smith starting and Shey Peddy and Sophie Cunningham coming off the bench.

This should be a dynamic opening game and series to watch throughout the season.

Regional restrictions may apply.