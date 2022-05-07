How to Watch Aces at Mercury

Skip to main content

How to Watch Las Vegas Aces at Phoenix Mercury: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Aces hope to get over the hump this season, starting with a star-studded Mercury team in this Friday night WNBA matchup.

There will be a lot of emotion and energy on the court today as the Aces' season came to an end against the Mercury, despite having home-court advantage, boasting the second-best record in the regular season, the Sixth Player of the Year in Kelsey Plum and A’Ja Wilson having a near MVP season again. Both teams have championship aspirations that begin here today.

How to Watch Las Vegas Aces at Phoenix Mercury today:

Game Date: May 6, 2022

Game Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

TV: NBA TV

Watch Las Vegas Aces at Phoenix Mercury online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Las Vegas' season ended last year against Phoenix, who ended up losing in the WNBA Finals afterward:

This season picks for Las Vegas right where it ended, but on the road against Phoenix.

The two teams battled it out to a decisive Game 5 in the semifinals that saw Phoenix advance on to the WNBA Finals, while Las Vegas went home after one of the best overall seasons any team had on the offensive end in some time.

The attack of Wilson, Plum, Jackie Wilson, Riquna Williams and others were able to overwhelm teams and run them out of the gym.

This season, they are going to need to seek out more balance, especially as teams in the Western Conference are stacking their rosters in Phoenix, with the Storm and even the Lynx.

For Phoenix, it will be fascinating to see how it integrates its roster when it is fully healthy and available with Brittney Griner and Brianna Turner welcoming in one of the most dynamic weapons in the WNBA over the past 10 years, Tina Charles.

The perimeter has balance with Diana Taurasi and Skyler Diggins-Smith starting and Shey Peddy and Sophie Cunningham coming off the bench.

This should be a dynamic opening game and series to watch throughout the season.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

May
6
2022

Las Vegas Aces at Phoenix Mercury

TV CHANNEL: NBA TV
Time
10:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_18206527
NHL

How to Watch Oilers at Kings Game 3 in Canada

By Adam Childs1 minute ago
imago1006695896h
WNBA

How to Watch Aces at Mercury

By Kristofer Habbas1 minute ago
USATSI_15000889
WNBA

How to Watch Lynx at Storm

By Kristofer Habbas1 minute ago
USFL
USFL

How to Watch Philadelphia Stars vs Michigan Panthers

By Brandon Rush1 minute ago
SOUL FOOD
entertainment

The Great Soul Food Cook-Off:Stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Adam Childs1 minute ago
Oregon Baseball
College Baseball

How to Watch Oregon at Oregon State in College Baseball

By Adam Childs1 minute ago
BASEBALL
College Baseball

How to Watch UC Santa Barbara at UC Irvine in College Baseball

By Evan Lazar1 minute ago
imago0027794419h (1)
College Baseball

How to Watch Arizona at USC in College Baseball

By Phil Watson1 minute ago
May 3, 2022; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Jordan Poole (3) drives to the basket as Memphis Grizzlies forward Ziaire Williams (8) defends during game two of the second round for the 2022 NBA playoffs at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Golden State Warriors vs. Memphis Grizzlies: Western Conference Semifinals Game 3 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/7/2022

By What's On TV Staff29 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy