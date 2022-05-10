Aces vs. Mystics stream: Watch online, TV channel

Skip to main content

How to Watch Las Vegas Aces vs. Washington Mystics: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Las Vegas Aces and Washington Mystics are both off to hot starts as they collide today.

It is early in the season, but the Aces (2-0) and Mystics (2-0) are off to hot starts and look like potentially the best teams in their conferences. 

How to Watch Las Vegas Aces at Washington Mystics today:

Game Date: May 10, 2022

Game Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Washington

Watch Las Vegas Aces at Washington Mystics online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

This season Las Vegas has started like a house on fire with two huge wins over the Mercury and Storm behind an elite starting unit.

The Las Vegas offense is performing well through two games, averaging 95.5 points per game and shooting 51-46-87 splits as a team. In those two games, the two teams beat their Western Conference rivals by double-digits.

One significant change for the team is moving Sixth Player of the Year Kelsey Plum into the starting lineup.

The starters are averaging 84.5 points as a devastating unit, with five players scoring, creating, shooting and rebounding the ball.

Delle Donne is reminding the basketball world just how good she is as the two-time MVP is looking to get back to the WNBA Finals for the fourth time overall and the third time with Washington.

Delle Donne went for 21 points, nine rebounds, and three assists in 30 minutes in her season debut.

Around Delle Donne are Natasha Cloud and Ariel Atkins, who give the team balance and support around their returning star.

Regional restrictions may apply.Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

May
10
2022

Las Vegas Aces at Washington Mystics

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Washington
Time
7:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Apr 28, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Bruins defenseman Derek Forbort (28) gathers the puck behind goaltender Linus Ullmark (35) while Buffalo Sabres left wing Jeff Skinner (53) looks on during the first period at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Bruins vs. Hurricanes, Game 5 stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Phil Watson1 minute ago
May 5, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; New York Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor (12) and right fielder Starling Marte (6) celebrate the win against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

Mets vs. Nationals stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Matthew Beighle1 minute ago
Apr 27, 2022; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves first baseman Matt Olson (28) reacts next to Chicago Cubs second baseman Nick Madrigal (1) after hitting a double during the first inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

Red Sox vs. Braves stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Matthew Beighle1 minute ago
Las Vegas Aces
WNBA

Aces vs. Mystics stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Kristofer Habbas1 minute ago
Softball
College Softball

South Carolina vs Texas A&M stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Matthew Beighle1 minute ago
May 8, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman (5) reacts after striking out against the Chicago Cubs during the first inning at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Los Angeles Dodgers: Streaming & TV | 5/10/2022

By What's On TV Staff26 minutes ago
May 8, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman (5) reacts after striking out against the Chicago Cubs during the first inning at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Pittsburgh Pirates: Streaming & TV | 5/10/2022

By What's On TV Staff26 minutes ago
May 4, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers third baseman Max Muncy (13) celebrates with right fielder Mookie Betts (50) after scoring in the seventh inning against the San Francisco Giants at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

Dodgers vs. Pirates stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Matthew Beighle31 minutes ago
RED WINGS
Minor League Baseball

Red Wings vs. Red Sox stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Phil Watson31 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy