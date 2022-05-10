Aces vs. Mystics stream: Watch online, TV channel

The Las Vegas Aces and Washington Mystics are both off to hot starts as they collide today.

It is early in the season, but the Aces (2-0) and Mystics (2-0) are off to hot starts and look like potentially the best teams in their conferences.

How to Watch Las Vegas Aces at Washington Mystics today:

Game Date: May 10, 2022

Game Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Washington

This season Las Vegas has started like a house on fire with two huge wins over the Mercury and Storm behind an elite starting unit.

The Las Vegas offense is performing well through two games, averaging 95.5 points per game and shooting 51-46-87 splits as a team. In those two games, the two teams beat their Western Conference rivals by double-digits.

One significant change for the team is moving Sixth Player of the Year Kelsey Plum into the starting lineup.

The starters are averaging 84.5 points as a devastating unit, with five players scoring, creating, shooting and rebounding the ball.

Delle Donne is reminding the basketball world just how good she is as the two-time MVP is looking to get back to the WNBA Finals for the fourth time overall and the third time with Washington.

Delle Donne went for 21 points, nine rebounds, and three assists in 30 minutes in her season debut.

Around Delle Donne are Natasha Cloud and Ariel Atkins, who give the team balance and support around their returning star.

