How to Watch Dream vs. Wings

Atlanta is dreaming of a top pick in the 2022 WNBA draft while Dallas is attempting to wing it into the playoffs.

Starting the season 4-2 must seem like a distant memory for the Atlanta Dream (6-20) as they have now lost 11 in a row and 18 of their last 20 games overall. The Dallas Wings (12-15) haven’t been crushing it on their end, but have treaded water over their past five games going 3-2 to keep in the conversation for the playoffs.

Allisha Gray came to play after missing a road trip due to concussion protocol and put together her first double-double of the season (19 points, 10 rebounds):

While the top 8 teams make the playoffs, it seems like nobody actually wants to be seeds 6-8 as of late. The Wings have gone 4-6 in their last ten, but are still in the seven slot over the Mystics (3-7 in their last ten), the Liberty (1-9 in their last ten) and the Sparks (4-6 in their last ten). Looks like the bottom three seeds are going to limp into the playoffs with a reward of having to play three championship-level teams in the first round.

The season series is tied between the Dream and Wings, with the Dream winning the first affair 101-95 and the Wings winning earlier this week 72-68. Tiffany Hayes dominated the first game with 26 points, while her co-star Chennedy Carter added 21 points, but after 11 games has not been available for the Dream. In the most recent matchup, Hayes posted an uneventful two points in fifteen minutes.

The Wings more or less control their playoff destiny with today’s game against the hapless Dream, two clashes against title contenders in the Sun and Aces, and two winnable games against the Liberty and Sparks to round out their season.

