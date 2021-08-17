How to Watch Dream vs. Sparks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

August 17, 2021
How to Watch Atlanta Dream at Los Angeles Sparks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Dream and the Sparks fight to get back into the playoff picture.
Author:

The Los Angeles Sparks struggled after sisters Chiney and Nneka Ogwumike both went down with knee injuries early in the season. After a 4-3 start, they spiraled to a 7-13 record, just one game better than the Atlanta Dream (6-14).

The teams remain just a few games out of the final playoff spot, so a win Tuesday could help them stay in the fight.

How to Watch:

Date: August 17, 2021

Time: 10:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NBA TV

Watch Dream vs. Sparks online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Nneka Ogwumike returned Sunday and helped lead the Sparks to a win against the Indiana Fever, and they will look to maintain that momentum against the Dream.

Atlanta has not been at full strength all season. While Courtney Williams has played well, averaging 17 points, 6.1 rebounds and 4.3 assists per game, it has not been enough to keep pace with the top teams.

Can the Sparks or the Dream make a late playoff push?

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

August
17
2021

WNBA Action: Atlanta Dream vs. Los Angeles Sparks

TV CHANNEL: NBA TV
Time
10:30
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

