How to Watch Dream at Sun

How to Watch the Atlanta Dream at Connecticut Sun: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Sun have already locked up the top seed in the playoffs as they head into their regular season finale against the Dream.
The Sun (25-6) arrive at their final game of the regular season Sunday against the Dream with the top seed in the playoffs, including a double bye and home court advantage throughout the postseason, already locked up.

How to Watch the Dream vs. Sun:

Game Date: Sept. 19, 2021

Game Time: 1 p.m. ET

TV: NBA TV

Watch the Dream vs. Sun online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Star center Jonquel Jones will try to lead Connecticut to another win and attempt to secure yet another double-double as she competes for the title of league MVP.

In the first two matchups between Atlanta and Connecticut, the Sun dominated, winning by 12 points in the season opener and by 11 points in the second meeting. Both games saw the Sun take a double-digit lead into the fourth quarter and dominate the glass (80-54 in the series).

The Sun showcased their duo of Jones and DeWanna Bonner in their two earlier games against the Dream. Jones averaged 25.0 points and 12.0 rebounds, while Bonner averaged 21.5 points, 6.0 rebounds and 4.5 assists.  Brionna Jones added 16 points and nine rebounds in the second game.

The Dream will finish the season with the second-worst record in the league.

