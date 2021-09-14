How to Watch Fever vs. Dream

The Fever and Dream have been eliminated from playoff contention, but the bottom two teams in the league are vying for the top draft pick.

Neither the Fever (6-23) nor the Dream (7-22) have had a banner season, but while both have been eliminated from playoff contention, both have young rosters to show off when they meet Tuesday night in Atlanta.

How to Watch:

Date: Sept. 14, 2021

Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NBA TV

As the teams compete on the court, they will have to balance the shot at victory with the shot at the top draft pick.

The Fever started the season 1-16 but went on a three-game winning streak in July, including victories against the league-leading Sun and the Dream.

Tuesday's game is the rubber match of the season series between the teams. Each won one of the first two meetings.

The Dream are averaging 75.5 points per game in the season series, but second-year guard Chennedy Carters was inconsistent in the two games, scoring 23 points in her team's win but only six points in their loss in July.

The Fever scored 79 points in both games. They were plus-19 in rebounds in the win and only plus-seven in the loss, and that diminished intensity on the glass showed in the final score.

