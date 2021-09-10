How to Watch Dream vs. Mystics

September 10, 2021
How to Watch the Atlanta Dream vs. Washington Mystics: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Each team is playing for something that is not a championship to close out the season - a top pick for the Dream and a historic season for Tina Charles of the Mystics.
The Atlanta Dream (7-21) lost a game to the Phoenix Mercury without their two stars, Diana Taurasi and Brittney Griner on Tuesday, which is a microcosm of their season. The Washington Mystics (10-18) are also coming off of a loss today too, to the Seattle Storm, and now virtually every game for them is a playoff qualifier as seeds 7-10 are separated by 1.5 games and every team is doing everything they can to not make the playoffs.

Date: September 10, 2021

Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NBC Sports Washington

Watch the Dream vs. Mystics online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Dream got back in the win column to end the week with a tight win over the Wings to end their embarrassing losing streak:

The season series is currently tied 1-1 between the Dream and the Mystics, with each team winning at home and not skimping on the points. The Mystics averaged 87 points per game with the Dream scoring 97 points per game.

Coming into today's game the Mystics are on their third losing streak of the season of at least 3+ games. The last two stretched to four games before being broken. The Dream have surprisingly only lost one game in a row, after snapping their 11-game losing streak on Sunday to the Wings.

After tonight the Mystics close the season against the Sky (15-14, playoffs), Liberty (11-18, 8th best record), and the Lynx (18-9, playoffs).

The Dream close out with the Fever (6-21, last place), Sparks (10-18, 10th best record), and the Sun (22-6, best in the league).

All season long the Mystics have been paced by Tina Charles who, in her 11th season is having a career year and would have been an MVP caliber season if the Mystics had an inverted record. Unfortunately, the loss of Elena Delle Donne due to injury after just three games spelled doom on their season and Charles' brilliance is getting lost in the chaos.

Regional restrictions may apply.

