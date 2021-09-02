How to Watch Sky vs. Aces

The first of three matchups between these two teams this season will get them very well acquainted over the next two weeks.

The Las Vegas Aces (19-7) have clinched their spot in the playoffs and are marching toward the coveted two-round bye while the Chicago Sky (14-13) continue to trade wins and losses and would be the six seed if the playoffs started today. There is a lot at stake for both of these teams, but both are on a path to the playoffs, just under very different circumstances.

Can the Sky pull off the upset to inch closer to clinching the playoffs?

Candace Parker came back and came up big for the Sky leading the team to a big win to keep pace in the competitive playoff race:

If the Aces are going to secure a double-bye to start the playoffs they're going to have to earn it with the schedule they have in front of them. With six games to go, three are against the Sky which is jockeying for playoff position, one is against the Lynx who have eyes on the double-bye themselves, one is against the Wings who are under .500 but technically in the playoffs today, and Las Vegas closes the season against the Mercury which might be the most dangerous teams when the playoffs begin.

It's not going to be an easy path to a double-bye, but the Aces have been one of the best teams in the WNBA for two years for a reason.

For the Sky, the team has three games against the Aces and two softballs at home against the middling Mystics and the Fever which are at the bottom of the league. As of late, it seems like nobody wants to make the playoffs in the 7-8 range as the four teams in that window are a combined 12-28 in their last 10 games collectively.

Which teams are going to limp into the playoffs?

