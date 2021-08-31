How to Watch Sky at Mercury

August 31, 2021
How to Watch Chicago Sky at Phoenix Mercury: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Sky will look to avenge their two previous losses to the Mercury when they clash Tuesday.
Author:

The Sky will head to Phoenix to take on the Mercury looking to steal a win in the final game of their season series.

Phoenix won both of its previous matchups against Chicago by a combined four points. The Sky (14-12), currently sixth in the league, sit 1.5 games back of the Mercury (15-10) as the season enters its final stretch.

How to Watch:

Date: Aug. 31, 2021

Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

TV: NBA TV

Live Stream: You can stream the game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Sky enter Tuesday's game on a three-game winning streak. Candace Parker scored 25 points in their most recent game and should be a huge factor against the Mercury.

Phoenix has six consecutive wins but could be without Brittney Griner, who is battling an ankle injury. She missed the last game and is questionable for Tuesday.

In the third and final game between these two playoff contenders, the Sky will look to get their first win.

Regional restrictions may apply.

