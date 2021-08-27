How to Watch Sky vs. Storm

Chicago stole a win against the Storm a month ago, and revenge has to be on Seattle's mind.

The Seattle Storm (18-8) dropped its first game back from the Tokyo Olympics to the Chicago Sky (12-12), but the team went into that game short-handed without MVP candidate Breanna Stewart and fellow Olympian Sue Bird. It was a tough-fought game in overtime. How will things shake out now that the Storm is coming in at full strength with arguably the best trio in the WNBA?

How to Watch:

Date: Aug. 27, 2021

Time: 10 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NBA TV

The Sky is fully capable of defeating any team in the WNBA on any given night, especially when Allie Quigley has her shot set to NBA Jam “on fire” mode:

It has been an up and down season for the Sky, quite literally, as Chicago started the year 2-0, fell into a seven-game losing streak, then immediately followed it with a seven-game win streak. Injuries have played a major role as only three players have played all 24 games this season. Courtney Vandersloot is the steady hand that has prevented the Sky from falling apart.

Vandersloot is leading the league in assists and assists per game, proving to be one of the best game managers and leaders in the WNBA.

On the other hand, the Storm is the best team in the league when at full strength. Seattle is one of three teams to already clinch a playoff berth and is inching closer to a first-round bye with every win. The real prize is a top-two seed. Two teams get not only a bye in round one of the playoffs but also round two, which proved invaluable as both the Storm and the Las Vegas Aces made the finals with two rounds off. The Storm went undefeated (6-0) to win both its series.

Can the Sky repeat its previous triumph over the Storm, or will Sue Bird lead her team to revenge?

