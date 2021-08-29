How to Watch the Sky vs. Storm

August 29, 2021
How to Watch the Chicago Sky vs. Seattle Storm: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Sky scored an upset Friday against the Storm. Can Chicago pull off another Sunday against Seattle?
Author:

The Sky trailed by four points to start the fourth quarter Friday, but they roared back to steal a win against the Storm. Chicago will seek a second upset victory when they host Seattle again Sunday.

The Storm (18-9), currently third in the league, are jostling with the Sun and the Aces for the top playoff spot, while the Sky (13-12) are sixth in the league and are fighting to stay in playoff position. However, the Sky have won both their games against the Storm so far this season, including Friday's 73-69 win.

How to Watch:

Date: Aug. 29, 2021

Time: 6 p.m. ET

TV Channel: FOX 

Watch the Chicago Sky vs. Seattle Storm online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Chicago's Kahleah Copper tied her career high with 26 points Friday against Seattle, including six of the team's final seven points down the stretch.

The Storm have gone 3-5 in their last eight games and have a minus-33 point differential in the fourth quarters of those contests.

Can the Sky keep rolling or will the Storm reverse their downward trajectory Sunday in Chicago?

Regional restrictions may apply.

