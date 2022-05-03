How to Watch the Chicago Sky Online All Season Long

Despite going just 16-16 in the regular season in 2021, the Chicago Sky emerged as the victors in the WNBA playoffs, beating the Mercury in four games in the Finals to win the title.

That championship proved why Candace Parker's decision to leave the Sparks and head come to Chicago was the right move.

This season, the Sky bring back many of the key players from that title team, including Courtney Vandersloot, who is arguably the best point guard in the league. Her wife, Allie Quigley, returns to the team as well. One of the top three-point shooters in the WNBA, Quigley shot 45.4% from deep last year.

Finals MVP Kahleah Copper is back too. She'll look to keep up that momentum after making her first All-Star team last season.

