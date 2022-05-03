Skip to main content

How to Watch the Chicago Sky Online All Season Long

The defending WNBA champions have a local deal with Marquee Sports Network.

Despite going just 16-16 in the regular season in 2021, the Chicago Sky emerged as the victors in the WNBA playoffs, beating the Mercury in four games in the Finals to win the title.

That championship proved why Candace Parker's decision to leave the Sparks and head come to Chicago was the right move.

Watch the Chicago Sky online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

This season, the Sky bring back many of the key players from that title team, including Courtney Vandersloot, who is arguably the best point guard in the league. Her wife, Allie Quigley, returns to the team as well. One of the top three-point shooters in the WNBA, Quigley shot 45.4% from deep last year.

Finals MVP Kahleah Copper is back too. She'll look to keep up that momentum after making her first All-Star team last season.

You won't want to miss the Sky this season. And in addition to carrying all of the networks that will feature nationally-televised Sky games, fuboTV is also home to Marquee Sports Network, the new local broadcast home of the Sky. Chicago area sports fans will want to make sure they're subscribed to one of the only streaming services that airs Marquee Sports Network so that they can watch a championship-caliber Chicago sports team.

Regional restrictions may apply.

Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

