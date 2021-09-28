How to Watch Sky at Sun

A doubleheader of WNBA semifinal games tip off Tuesday, starting with a contest between the top-seeded Sun and the sixth-seeded Sky.

The plucky Sky (16-16, 2-0 playoffs) look to continue their playoff run against the top-seeded Sun (26-6, 0-0) in the first game of the WNBA semifinals Tuesday.

Chicago entered the playoffs as the No. 6 seed but beat the No. 7 Wings and upset the No. 3 Lynx to reach the five-game semifinal series against Connecticut.

How to Watch Sky vs. Sun:

Game Date: Sept. 28, 2021

Game Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN2

Watch the Sky vs. Sun online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Sky are 2-1 against the Sun on the season, which makes them one of just two teams to beat the Sun more than once this season.

Against the Lynx, Courtney Vandersloot, who had 19 points and five assists, led the Sky in scoring, and four other players scored in double figures.

In the regular season, Chicago averaged 83.3 points per game, third in the league, while their defense allowed 81.9 points per game, eighth in the league. The team leads the league in assists, with 21.8 per game.

Candace Parker (13.2 points, 8.7 rebounds and 4.1 assists per game) and Vandersloot (10.7 points and 8.5 assists) are the engines that push the offense along.

However, the Sun boast a historically good defense. Their 69.9 points allowed per game is the best mark since 2011 (Seattle, 69.9) and they have the best defensive rating (91.7) since 2007 (Indiana, 89.6).

The Sun are the first team to have four players on the All-Defensive Teams: Jonquel Jones and Briann January were named to the first team, and Jasmine Thomas and Brionna Jones were named to the second team. Jones (19.4 points, 11.2 rebounds and 2.8 assists) is likely to win the WNBA MVP as well.