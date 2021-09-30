How to Watch Sky at Sun

September 30, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFWhat's on TVMLBSoccerGolfHockeyWNBAFantasyBettingSwimsuitSubscribe
Search
Publish date:

How to Watch Chicago Sky at Connecticut Sun: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

After a double-overtime upset win in Game 1, can the Chicago Sky take down the Connecticut Sun again?
Author:

After an exciting Game 1, the No. 1 seed Sun are set to face the No. 6 seed Sky on Thursday in the second game of their WNBA semifinals series.

How to Watch: Sky vs. Sun

Game Date: Sept. 30, 2021

Game Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN2

Live Stream Sky vs. Sun on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The first game of this five-game series was an instant classic. It went into double overtime, and Chicago came away with a 101-95 victory. On the day that Connecticut saw Jonquel Jones named the league MVP, Brionna Jones named Most Improved and head coach Curt Miller named Coach of the Year, the Sun lost a game that counted for the first time since July 3rd.

Chicago's Courtney Vandersloot posted the second triple-double in playoff history on Tuesday, while also setting the single-game playoff assist record with 18. Candace Parker led the way in scoring for the Sky with 22 points, while Allie Quigley added 19.

As for the Sun, the team's lack of guard depth and backcourt creation was key in the loss. Center Brionna Jones and forwards Jonquel Jones and DeWanna Bonner combined to score 61 of the team's 95 points. Connecticut playing through the front court has worked all season long, but the Sky were able to push the pace in this game, putting the Sun in some tough positions.

While the Sky won the first game, the team shot 36.4% from three-point range, its best mark of this postseason. The team also got a strong scoring run to end the first half from Diamond DeShields, who has been inconsistent this season.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

September
30
2021

Chicago Sky at Connecticut Sun

TV CHANNEL: ESPN2
Time
8:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Connecticut Sun Jonquel Jones
WNBA

How to Watch Sky at Sun

just now
Fans
NCAA Women's Soccer

How to Watch Penn State vs. Wisconsin

just now
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) paces the sideline in the third quarter during a Week 3 NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh. Cincinnati Bengals At Pittsburgh Steelers Sept 26
NFL

How to Watch Jaguars vs. Bengals

just now
HSFB Fans
High School Football

How to Watch Bridgeland vs. Cy Woods

30 minutes ago
Sep 25, 2021; Blacksburg, Virginia, USA; Richmond Spiders quarterback Beau English (17) looks to throw the ball against the Virginia Tech Hokies during the first quarter at Lane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ryan Hunt-USA TODAY Sports
NCAA Football

How to Watch Virginia vs. Miami

30 minutes ago
Boston Red Sox
MLB

How to Watch Red Sox vs. Orioles

1 hour ago
Tampa Bay Rays
MLB

How to Watch Rays vs. Astros

1 hour ago
Soccer Fans
NCAA Women's Soccer

How to Watch Kentucky vs. Mississippi State

1 hour ago
HS Football Fans
NCAA Women's Soccer

How to Watch Oregon vs. Cal

1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy