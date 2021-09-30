How to Watch Sky at Sun

After a double-overtime upset win in Game 1, can the Chicago Sky take down the Connecticut Sun again?

After an exciting Game 1, the No. 1 seed Sun are set to face the No. 6 seed Sky on Thursday in the second game of their WNBA semifinals series.

How to Watch: Sky vs. Sun

Game Date: Sept. 30, 2021

Game Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN2

The first game of this five-game series was an instant classic. It went into double overtime, and Chicago came away with a 101-95 victory. On the day that Connecticut saw Jonquel Jones named the league MVP, Brionna Jones named Most Improved and head coach Curt Miller named Coach of the Year, the Sun lost a game that counted for the first time since July 3rd.

Chicago's Courtney Vandersloot posted the second triple-double in playoff history on Tuesday, while also setting the single-game playoff assist record with 18. Candace Parker led the way in scoring for the Sky with 22 points, while Allie Quigley added 19.

As for the Sun, the team's lack of guard depth and backcourt creation was key in the loss. Center Brionna Jones and forwards Jonquel Jones and DeWanna Bonner combined to score 61 of the team's 95 points. Connecticut playing through the front court has worked all season long, but the Sky were able to push the pace in this game, putting the Sun in some tough positions.

While the Sky won the first game, the team shot 36.4% from three-point range, its best mark of this postseason. The team also got a strong scoring run to end the first half from Diamond DeShields, who has been inconsistent this season.

