The Sky and the Lynx are set for a much-anticipated single-elimination second-round matchup in the WNBA Playoffs.

The WNBA playoffs continue on Sunday with the second round as the Sky (16-16) and Lynx (22-10) are set to meet in a single-elimination game, with the winner moving on to the Semifinals.

How to Watch Sky at Lynx:

Game Date: Sept. 26, 2021

Game Time: 5:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN2

Watch Sky at Lynx online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Chicago is coming off of a win in the first round of the playoffs, beating the Wings 81-64. Chicago was in control early, but the Wings fought back hard in the second half before a 26-14 fourth-quarter run from Chicago put the game away.

Kahleah Copper scored a team-high 23 points in the victory while Candace Parker put up 11 points and 15 rebounds in her first postseason appearance as a member of the Sky.

The Lynx didn't have to play in the opening round, as the team's record earned it a bye to the second round.

Minnesota got off to a bad start to the 2021 season, losing its first four games. But the team went 22-6 the rest of the way, led by Sylvia Fowles,

Fowles averaged 16.0 points, 10.1 rebounds, 1.8 steals and 1.8 blocks per game during the regular season. She was named Defensive Player of the Year by the AP this week.

The teams split the regular-season meetings, with Minnesota winning 101-95 in the most recent contest in August. The Lynx averaged 82.7 points per game in the regular season but surpassed that mark in both meetings with the Sky.

The winner of this game will play either Connecticut or Las Vegas on Tuesday. Because the WNBA reseeds after each round, the Lynx would face the Aces, while the Sky would face the Sun.