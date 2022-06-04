Skip to main content

How to Watch Connecticut Sun at Phoenix Mercury: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Connecticut Sun are rolling as they head to the Valley of the Sun to play the Phoenix Mercury today.

The Mercury (2-7) find themselves in a precarious position that they have not been in since 2012, as today with a loss they could fall to last place in the WNBA standings. Coming off a trip to the WNBA Finals last season, this has been a disappointing start to the year and it only gets tougher as the season goes on, starting tonight with the Sun (7-3), arguably the best team in the league.

How to Watch Connecticut Sun at Phoenix Mercury today:

Game Date: June 3, 2022

Game Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

TV: CBSSN

Watch Connecticut Sun at Phoenix Mercury online with fuboTV: Get access now!

Jonquel Jones led the way with 20 points as Connecticut took down the Aces in a battle of the best two teams in the WNBA:

Phoenix is currently sliding with a six-game losing streak that has shown them losing in a variety of ways. They have four losses by double-digits and two by single digits, losses to top-flight teams and losses to teams closer to the bottom of the standings.

The consistent thing for them has been all of the “new.” They have a new head coach in Vanessa Nygaard, a new star scorer in former MVP Tina Charles and are in a new position playing without Brittney Griner.

On the other side for Connecticut, they are building even more off a historic regular season last year.

Last season they were a near historic defensive team led by the season's MVP Jones. After a shock loss to the Sky in the playoffs, they have continued being that strong defensive unit, while adding in more flexibility and explosion on the offensive end.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

June
3
2022

Connecticut Sun at Phoenix Mercury

TV CHANNEL: CBSSN
Time
10:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Try Now)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

May 31, 2022; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets right fielder Starling Marte (6) celebrates his two run home run against the Washington Nationals with first baseman Pete Alonso (20) during the first inning at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Mets at Dodgers

By Evan Lazarjust now
Breanna Stewart
WNBA

How to Watch Dallas Wings at Seattle Storm

By Kristofer Habbasjust now
DeWanna Bonner Sun WNBA
WNBA

How to Watch Connecticut Sun at Phoenix Mercury

By Kristofer Habbasjust now
USATSI_10921732
College Baseball

How to Watch NCAA Regionals: Oregon State vs New Mexico State

By Adam Childsjust now
imago1012178911h
Boxing

How to Watch José Luis Roa vs. Isaí Hernández in Boxing

By Rafael Urbinajust now
Boston Red Sox Chris Sale
MLB

How to Watch Red Sox at Athletics

By Adam Childs30 minutes ago
USATSI_18422010
2022 Women's College World Series

How to Watch Women’s College World Series: Oregon State vs. Arizona

By Evan Lazar30 minutes ago
May 24, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Astros third baseman Alex Bregman (2) runs to first base on an RBI double during the third inning against the Cleveland Guardians at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Kansas City Royals vs. Houston Astros: Streaming & TV | 6/3/2022

By What's On TV Staff50 minutes ago
May 23, 2022; Phoenix, Ariz., U.S.; Kansas City Royals' Whit Merrifield (15) is congratulated by Kansas City Royals third base coach Keoni De Renne (77) after a solo home run against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field. Mlb Kansas City Royals At Diamondbacks
MLB

How to Watch Houston Astros vs. Kansas City Royals: Streaming & TV | 6/3/2022

By What's On TV Staff50 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy