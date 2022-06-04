How to Watch Connecticut Sun at Phoenix Mercury

The Connecticut Sun are rolling as they head to the Valley of the Sun to play the Phoenix Mercury today.

The Mercury (2-7) find themselves in a precarious position that they have not been in since 2012, as today with a loss they could fall to last place in the WNBA standings. Coming off a trip to the WNBA Finals last season, this has been a disappointing start to the year and it only gets tougher as the season goes on, starting tonight with the Sun (7-3), arguably the best team in the league.

Game Date: June 3, 2022

Game Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

TV: CBSSN

Jonquel Jones led the way with 20 points as Connecticut took down the Aces in a battle of the best two teams in the WNBA:

Phoenix is currently sliding with a six-game losing streak that has shown them losing in a variety of ways. They have four losses by double-digits and two by single digits, losses to top-flight teams and losses to teams closer to the bottom of the standings.

The consistent thing for them has been all of the “new.” They have a new head coach in Vanessa Nygaard, a new star scorer in former MVP Tina Charles and are in a new position playing without Brittney Griner.

On the other side for Connecticut, they are building even more off a historic regular season last year.

Last season they were a near historic defensive team led by the season's MVP Jones. After a shock loss to the Sky in the playoffs, they have continued being that strong defensive unit, while adding in more flexibility and explosion on the offensive end.

