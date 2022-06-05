Skip to main content

How to Watch Connecticut Sun at Seattle Storm: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Seattle Storm saw their win streak end and look to get back on track against the Connecticut Sun today.

The Sun (8-3) look to extend their winning streak to three games and keep pace at the top of the standings with the Aces, who they beat in this current winning streak. The next challenge for Connecticut is a road game against the Storm (5-4) who are off to an uneven season with mini losing and winning streaks and are coming off a loss in their last game out.

How to Watch Connecticut Sun at Seattle Storm today:

Game Date: June 5, 2022

Game Time: 6:00 p.m. ET

TV: My Network TV (KZJO - Seattle-Tacoma, WA)

Connecticut is coming off a great team win over the Mercury as they stay in the west for Phoenix today:

On their current western trip, Connecticut is 3-1 after losing the first game to Las Vegas, then taking the second game with a win over Phoenix as they close out this trip in Seattle.

During this road trip, they are averaging 90.0 points per game and are giving up 89.0 points to their opponents as all three games have been decided by eight points or less. As Connecticut has focused on the offensive improvements to avoid what happened in the playoffs last year, their defense has slipped some from their near historic season last year.

This season they have found strong balance with five players in double figures scoring led by Alyssa Thomas with 15.5 points, 8.5 rebounds and 5.1 assists per game to lead the team in all three categories.

Seattle started the season 1-3 with injuries and health and safety protocols before winning four games in a row.

It is coming off a loss and would really gain momentum against arguably the best team in the WNBA over the past two seasons today.

