How to Watch Connecticut Sun at Washington Mystics

The Connecticut Sun look to be the first team with 13 wins against the Washington Mystics today.

This season the Sun (12-4) are back where they left off last season at the top of the standings, but also like last season they are trying to keep pace with an Aces team that keeps winning and winning and winning. Today presents another challenge for Connecticut as they hit the road to take on the Mystics (10-7), who started out the season on fire, but have regressed some as of late.

Connecticut finished strong to close out the Storm strong in a tough, competitive game led by Jonquel Jones with 17 points, 13 rebounds and four assists:

In their last game, Connecticut flexed their muscles to show how great they can be as a team. They held an electric Storm team to 71 points, including only 13 in the fourth quarter to turn a 56-58 game after three quarters into an 82-71 win.

When they need to, Connecticut can clamp a team down and score with the best of them as the quartet of Jones, DeWanna Bonner, Alyssa Thomas and Brionna Jones have built great chemistry.

Bonner went for 20 points, 10 rebounds and four assists in the win over Seattle as Brionna Jones added in 19 points (8-9 shooting) off the bench.

On the other side for Washington, which is coming off a loss and has gone 5-5 in its last 10 games after an initial 5-2 start, with one of the best defenses in the WNBA and a lot of momentum with Elena Delle Donne back in action.

Delle Donne has cooled down in only 10 games played putting up 14.9 points and 5.8 rebounds. The team is 7-3 in her starts and 3-4 without this season.

In her first three games back, Delle Donne was averaging 20.0 points, 7.0 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game on 50-37-93 splits. Washington needs MVP Delle Donne back to make a run this season.

