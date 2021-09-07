How to Watch Sun at Wings

The Wings have a tenuous hold on a playoff spot heading into Tuesday's game against the league-leading Sun.

The Wings (12-16) hold a narrow lead for the seventh of eight playoff spots heading into Tuesday's game against the league-leading Sun (21-6), while Connecticut comes to Dallas riding a nine-game winning streak.

How to Watch:

Date: Sept. 7, 2021

Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NESN Plus

Watch the Sun vs. Wings online with fuboTV:

Sun forward Jonquel Jones furthered her case for the MVP award with a 31-point, 15-rebound game in a win against the Mystics to keep the Sun’s streak alive.

The Sun have dominated the Wings so far this season, beating them by an average of 15.5 points in their earlier meetings.

The Wings have traded wins and losses in their last six games. In their most recent game, they lost 76-75 against the Mystics.

