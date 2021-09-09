How to Watch Sun vs. Sparks

September 9, 2021
How to Watch the Connecticut Sun vs. Los Angeles Sparks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Can the Sparks pull off the massive upset to save themselves from missing the postseason?
The Sun (22-6) is coming off another deconstruction of a team and has won 10 games in a row. Connecticut has four games left in the season, holds a two-game lead for the No. 1 overall seed and a three-game lead for the No. 2 overall seed. 

If the Sun just keeps winning, which seems to be as inevitable at this point, the team is getting a double bye. On the other side of the court, the Los Angeles Sparks (10-18) are still on a five-game losing streak and inching closer to playoff elimination.

How to Watch:

Date: Sept. 9, 2021

Time: 10:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NESN

Watch Sparks vs. Aces online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

These two teams played back-to-back games about a week ago with the Sun taking both — one in a close affair and the other being a typical Sun blowout:

The Sun had the league's best point differential (+7.8) coming into its most recent win over the Wings, a 27 point walk in the park. That has become the norm for the Sun this season. It has 13 wins of 10+ points and three more of 20+ points. Sixteen of Connecticut's 22 wins have come in dominant fashion.

With that, the magic number for the top overall seed is two games.

It's a much different story for Los Angeles, which has been in a downward spiral after seeming to get back on track. The Sparks won four games in a row to start August, all against teams under .500 that sat closer to the bottom of the standings. Since then, they have lost five straight games to a mix of teams throughout the standings.

Can the Sparks pull off the colossal upset and get back on the winning track?

