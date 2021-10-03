October 3, 2021
How to Watch Connecticut Sun at Chicago Sky: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The WNBA semifinals head to Chicago knotted at one game apiece as the Sky and Sun prepare for Game 3.
Author:

After the Sky captured a big overtime win in Game 1 of the WNBA semifinals series against the No. 1 seed Sun, Connecticut fought back, winning 79-68 in Game 2 to tie the series. 

On Sunday, the Best of Five series shifts to the Windy City for Game 3.

How to Watch Sun vs. Sky:

Game Date: Oct. 3, 2021

Game Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV: ABC

Live Stream Sun vs. Sky on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The big story for Connecticut in Game 2 was Alyssa Thomas. Thomas missed most of the regular season after rupturing her Achilles while playing overseas in January. That's an injury that usually requires a year to recover from, but Thomas returned near the end of the regular season. 

Playing with two torn shoulder labrums as well, Thomas had 15 points, 11 rebounds and six assists in the Game 2 victory. With Chicago holding MVP Jonquel Jones to just four points, Thomas's contributions were vital to getting this series tied up.

Chicago almost stole a second game from the Sun but were outscored 21-9 in the fourth quarter.

Still, Chicago's star duo of Candace Parker and Courtney Vandersloot continue to play well in this series, with Parker scoring 12 points and adding seven rebounds, while Vandersloot had 10 points and six assists.

For the Sky to upset Connecticut again and put the top seed on the ropes in this series, they will have to control the pace of Sunday's game. Chicago is best equipped to play a fast-paced game that features a lot of three-point attempts, while Connecticut is a front court-centric team. 

The Sun have been able to impose their will all season long, but another off-night from Jones could put Curt Miller's team in a precarious situation.

October
3
2021

Connecticut Sun at Chicago Sky

TV CHANNEL: ABC
Time
1:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
USATSI_16506119
