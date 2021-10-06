How to Watch the Connecticut Sun vs. Chicago Sky

The most consistent team of the regular season has been flustered and taken aback by one of the most inconsistent teams in the Sun and Sky series.

The WNBA regular season and the playoffs are two different animals. The Sun, the most dominant team of the season, find themselves on the brink of elimination. After stealing one on the road to take control of home-court advantage, the Sky won another tough, tightly contested game at home to take a 2-1 lead in the semifinals.

How are the Sun going to react to this adversity?

It was a back-and-forth wild finish for the Sky as they took game three and a 2-1 lead in the series on Sunday.

In the regular season, the Sun were the best defensive team in over a decade; not one of the best, the best team by every metric on the defensive end. They gave up the least points per game to opponents (69.9) and had the best defensive rating (93.7) in the league.

Through three games in the playoffs, they are plus-15.1 in opponents points per game (85.0) and plus-10.5 in defensive rating (104.2). The Sky have seemingly solved the Sun.

The Sky are winning behind the balanced offense, quality rebounding and a more reliable defense. One variable that makes the Sky dangerous is that they have the best team-oriented playmaker in the WNBA in Courtney Vandersloot (8.6 assists per game season, 12.3 assists per game playoffs) and Kahleah Copper leading the team in scoring overall.

The Sky just might have cracked the Sun. If the Sun have any chance of extending and winning this series, their defense needs to step up and MVP Jonquel Jones needs to impose her will.