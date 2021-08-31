How to Watch the Sun vs. Mystics

The Mystics will host the hottest team in the WNBA as the Sun come to Washington on an eight-game winning streak.

The Sun blaze into Washington on an eight-game winning streak, while the Mystics are 3-7 dating back to their last game against Connecticut. Washington will look to upset the league-leading Sun when the teams meet again Tuesday.

How to Watch:

Date: Aug. 31, 2021

Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NBA TV

Watch Sun vs. Mystics online with fuboTV:

Mystics guard Natasha Cloud caught fire in the third quarter Saturday to lead her team to a come-from-behind win against Dallas.

The last time the Mystics played the Sun, though, they wilted. Connecticut won 90-71 on Washington's home court.

The Sun have won their last eight games by an average of 13.2 points and have held their opponents to an average of 63.8 points.

The Mystics could get a boost if Elena Delle Donne returns from injury. The former WNBA MVP is day-to-day as she continues to rehab after back surgery.

