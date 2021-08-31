August 31, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFWhat's on TVMLBSoccerGolfHockeyWNBAFantasyBettingSwimsuitSubscribe
Search
Publish date:

How to Watch the Connecticut Sun vs. Washington Mystics: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Mystics will host the hottest team in the WNBA as the Sun come to Washington on an eight-game winning streak.
Author:

The Sun blaze into Washington on an eight-game winning streak, while the Mystics are 3-7 dating back to their last game against Connecticut. Washington will look to upset the league-leading Sun when the teams meet again Tuesday.

How to Watch:

Date: Aug. 31, 2021

Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NBA TV

Watch Sun vs. Mystics online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Mystics guard Natasha Cloud caught fire in the third quarter Saturday to lead her team to a come-from-behind win against Dallas.

The last time the Mystics played the Sun, though, they wilted. Connecticut won 90-71 on Washington's home court.

The Sun have won their last eight games by an average of 13.2 points and have held their opponents to an average of 63.8 points.

The Mystics could get a boost if Elena Delle Donne returns from injury. The former WNBA MVP is day-to-day as she continues to rehab after back surgery.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

August
31
2021

WNBA Action: Connecticut Sun vs. Washington Mystics

TV CHANNEL: NBA TV
Time
7:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Natasha Cloud Washington Mystics
WNBA

How to Watch the Sun vs. Mystics

Tampa Bay Rays
MLB

How to Watch Red Sox at Rays

Tarik Skubal
MLB

How to Watch A's at Tigers

New York Mets Marcus Stroman
MLB

How to Watch Marlins at Mets Game 2

Bryce Harper, Philadelphia Phillies
MLB

How to Watch Phillies at Nationals

candace-parker
SI Guide

Sky, Mercury Jockey for Position as WNBA Enters Final Month

Portland Trail Blazers Damian Lillard
NBA

How to Watch the Portland Trail Blazers Online

Los Angeles Rams Matt Stafford
NFL

How to Watch the Los Angeles Rams Online

Mac Jones New England Patriots
NFL

How to Watch the New England Patriots Online

Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy