The Wings and the Dream face off at The Gateway Center on Tuesday in WNBA regular-season action.

Coming off of back-to-back wins in regular-season action, the Wings now travel to face the Dream in an inter-conference matchup on Tuesday. The two teams face off at The Gateway Center in College Park, Georgia.

How to Watch Dallas Wings at Atlanta Dream today:

Game Date: June 21, 2022

Game Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV: NBA TV

Watch Dallas Wings at Atlanta Dream online with fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

Dallas' two-game winning streak began on June 17 with a 93-88 finish over the Mercury at College Park Center. Wings' star guard Arike Ogunbowale led the team with 24 points, while super-sub Teaira McCowan added 18 points and 10 rebounds in the win.

Then, Dallas hosted the LA Sparks at College Park Center winning 92-82 on Sunday night. Ogunbowale led all scorers with 27 points to go along with her seven rebounds and three assists. Allisha Gray (20) and Marina Mabrey (21) also broke the 20-point mark in the team's second win in a row.

Atlanta, meanwhile, is coming off of four straight losses and will hope to get back to winning ways when it hosts the in-form Wings at The Gateway Center on Tuesday in WNBA regular-season action.

Regional restrictions may apply.