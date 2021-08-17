How to Watch Wings vs. Sky

Styles make fights and the playoff-minded Sky have different goals than the youth development position of the Wings.

Heading into the final month of the season after the Olympics, Commissioners Cup, and time off the Chicago Sky (11-10) are rolling. After a 4-7 start, they have gone 7-3, including a thriller against the then league-best Seattle Storm. That is the momentum you want with less than a month to go in the season!

Will the Sky separate themselves from the pack tonight?

How to Watch:

Date: August 17, 2021

Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV Channel: CBSSN

Watch Wings vs. Sky online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Sky operate more in a sum of the parts is greater than the whole philosophy, with strong defense and a balanced offense. Courtney Vandersloot has been the leader on this team all year with he playmaking and leadership.

For the Wings, it is still all about development and growth. They are not competing for a playoff spot at this stage in the season, but anything can happen. The roster is built on the backs of rookies to second-year budding stars, with no veteran on the roster with more than five years of WNBA experience.

Can the Sky continue to build their momentum towards the playoffs, while the Wings build for the future?

Regional restrictions may apply.