How to Watch Wings vs. Aces

Two playoff teams battling it out just a week or so before the playoffs, but on both ends of the spectrum.

The Dallas Wings (13-17) can exhale for now, as they clinched their playoff berth over the weekend and now take on the Las Vegas Aces (21-8) who are aiming for a double bye in the playoffs. While the teams are on both ends of the spectrum and probably will not meet each other in the playoffs, this is technically a playoff preview a few games away from the actual playoffs beginning!

How to Watch:

Date: September 13, 2021

Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NBA TV

The Wings clinched their playoff berth with a big win on Saturday night in a barn-burner of a game that went down to the wire!

On the season the Aces are 2-0 against the Wings handling them pretty well both times, but the Aces can say that about 8 or 9 teams this season with their dominance. In those games, the Aces won by an average of 12.5 points with A’ja Wilson putting up 25 points and 13.5 rebounds per game.

The teams haven’t played in over two months and a lot has changed in that time, so the Wings could come in more prepared and determined. Riding hot after clinching the playoffs!

Since the last time they played the Wings have gone 4-5, but 2-1 on the road. So a visit to Sin City might be a more positive experience than staying in the Lone Star State.

The Wings have been led by Arike Ogunbowale who is averaging 18.5 points per game (3.3 assists and 3.1 rebounds) and has been doing everything she can to keep their head near the surface. They are still under .500, but are a playoff team regardless. The Wings have been a middle-of-the-pack team all season as the 6th best offense and the 8th best defense. That might not be enough to compete with a team like Las Vegas.

The Aces are 7-3 in their last ten games and are the best offense in the league. They have the 6th best defense as well to balance it all out. The Aces are still in position to get their double bye with three games remaining, including today!

